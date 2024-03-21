Tent-napping in New York: Hunter’s Stolen Shelter Sparks Wild Tale
Dude, where's my tent? Someone stole a hunter's tent from a campsite in New York and you won't believe the story behind it.
You can't make this stuff up.
A hunter reported his tent had been stolen in Hamilton County. One day it was pitched at site 13. The next day it was gone.
The owner posted a picture of the tent on social media with a $3,800 reward, hoping someone would come forward and return it.
Free Tent Online
A few days later a call came into New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers. The person on the phone had the hunter's tent. He claimed he saw an ad for a free wall tent and all he needed to do was come and take it down. So that's what he did.
Wait, what?! Someone posted someone else's property online for FREE.
Environmental Conservation Officers contacted the ad website for information on who was behind posting the free tent that didn't belong to them.
Three months later investigators found a 64-year-old man who admitted to posting the ad for a free tent online. He was arrested and charged with criminal solicitation.
The moral of the story is don't believe everything you see online. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
The tent has since been returned to the hunter who owns it.
