What's wrong with people?!

Four teens are being blamed for trashing one of New York’s most treasured landmarks: the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow.

Officials say the group broke in, started a fire, and vandalized the inside of the 141-year-old structure, just months after it underwent a $3.4 million renovation.

The destruction was discovered on Saturday, May 31 by a Westchester County Parks employee. When they arrived at the lighthouse, they saw smoke, shattered windows, and widespread damage.

Firefighters from Sleepy Hollow quickly extinguished a small fire, and county police launched an investigation.

Among the damage:

Flooring on the first floor was scorched by fire

Windows were broken on both floors

Antique furniture, historic items, and valuable artifacts were destroyed

Around 35 antique books were ripped from shelves and tossed across the floor

Credit - Westchester Police

Truly Despicable Act

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of our most iconic and cherished landmarks,” said County Executive Ken Jenkins. “This was a truly despicable act, and we will do everything we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The lighthouse, perched along the Hudson River and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has stood since 1883.

Photos of the teens have been released, and police are asking the public to help identify them.

Credit - Westchester Police

Call in Tips

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westchester County Police.

• Voice Tip Line: (800)898-TIPS (8477).

• Electronic Tips: Send email, text messages and small video clips to tips@wccops.com.

• Via Mobile App: The WCPD Mobile App contains a home screen Submit a Tip button to enable tips to be sent confidentially or anonymously.

