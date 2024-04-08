Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Central New York
Check your ticket! There's a lottery winner in Central New York.
It's not the 1.3 billion dollar Powerball. One winning ticket to the fourth-largest jackpot in history was sold in Oregon over the weekend. But there was a winner in Oswego County for the Take 5 drawing.
The winning Take 5 numbers Saturday, April 6 evening drawing were:
2-5-9-11-12
There were three winning tickets worth over $13,000 sold in New York. One in Suffolk County, another in Erie County, and a third in Oswego County at the Walmart Supercenter on East Avenue in Central Square.
READ MORE: Overnight Millionaire! Lucky New York Lottery Player Hits Powerball Jackpot
Don't Fall For Lottery Scams
Several lottery scams are going around you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.
There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”
READ MORE: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Million Dollar Powerball in New York
Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket
The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.
Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.
