Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Central New York

Check your ticket! There's a lottery winner in Central New York.

It's not the 1.3 billion dollar Powerball. One winning ticket to the fourth-largest jackpot in history was sold in Oregon over the weekend. But there was a winner in Oswego County for the Take 5 drawing.

The winning Take 5 numbers Saturday, April 6 evening drawing were:

2-5-9-11-12

There were three winning tickets worth over $13,000 sold in New York. One in Suffolk County, another in Erie County, and a third in Oswego County at the Walmart Supercenter on East Avenue in Central Square.

Google Maps Google Mapsn loading...

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Several lottery scams are going around you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

April 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 18th 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman