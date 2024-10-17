Syracuse University Fraternity Suspended After Disgusting Videos on Social Media

What is wrong with people?

A fraternity at Syracuse University has been suspended for what's being called "repugnant conduct" that put some of the students in jeopardy.

Disturbing videos posted to social media made their way to University officials after some went viral.

"I am disgusted by the actions that appear in these videos and condemn this conduct," Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement.

Credit - Hanyang Zhang/Unsplash Credit - Hanyang Zhang/Unsplash loading...

Immediate Suspension & Investigation

The University issued an immediate interim suspension of all Phi Kappa Psi activities. It'll remain in effect while the University conducts a prompt and thorough investigation. "Hazing and related actions that place our students at risk is both a serious violation of University policies and of New York law," Syverud said.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Community Standards and the Syracuse Police Department are working together to collect evidence and interview all students involved.

Phi Kappa Psi Executive Director Ron Ransom released a statement following the suspension, promising to work with university officials to identify those responsible and ensure accountability. “Hazing has no place in Phi Kappa Psi or in society, and we remain committed to eradicating it from our organization.”

This isn't the first tie the fraternity has been accused of hazing. The Daily Orange reports Phi Psi was placed on probation from April 2022 to April 2024 for violating the Student Conduct Code.

Credit - Syracuse University Credit - Syracuse University loading...

Disturbing Videos

One video posted to social media showed two men vomiting on two people on the floor while another man was tied to a cross with his mouth taped shut. It claimed to have been from a fraternity in Mississippi but several people posted it was actually at SU. The account has since been deleted.

Several other videos, that have since been taken down, show similar scenes. Vomiting on people, screaming, berating, all while others stood around, drank beer and cheered.

"While this investigation continues, our priority is supporting any students who have been impacted. This includes connecting affected students to the necessary resources and services," said Syverud.

If anyone has information on the alleged hazing, they are asked to contact Community Standards or DPS.

Get our free mobile app

11 Incredible And Famous Syracuse University Grads If you bleed Orange, did you know these 11 famous people also bleed orange? The list is pretty incredible actually.

Below on our list you'll be able to see many of the famous names who attended and graduated Syracuse University. Granted, our list is only 11 names. You can find hundreds of names all over the internet. Here's 11 just to get an idea of some of the most notable. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

CHECK IT OUT: 10 Inventions From Syracuse Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone

.