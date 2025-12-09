When a beloved local restaurant chain suddenly closes its doors, it’s more than just a business shutting down—it’s a ripple that touches employees, families, and the community.

With the holidays fast approaching, many are left wondering what comes next and where they can turn for support after Swifty's abrupt shutdown. That’s where some Upstate and Central New York restaurants are stepping in.

Restaurants Step In to Help

After 26 years in the business, the Alexis Diner staff knows firsthand how unpredictable the restaurant world can be—and how deeply moments like this impact people’s lives. With Swifty’s closing all three of its locations in the region, they wanted to do something to help.

READ MORE: Swifty's Abruptly Closes After Tax Seizure

Alexis Diner is opening its doors to any former Swifty’s employees who are looking for work. They currently have both full-time and part-time positions available, covering roles in the front of the house as well as the kitchen.

Get our free mobile app

North End Pizza and Tap in Utica has already stepped up, hiring as many displaced employees as they could, and they’re hoping other Central New York businesses will do the same.

The idea is simple: when one business struggles, the community—and neighboring businesses—can help fill the gap.

Alexis Diner Positions

For anyone impacted, Alexis Diner encourages you to reach out.

The process is simple: send a message to their Facebook page with your contact information and the best time to connect. The diner’s team promises to respond and help find a fit wherever possible.

It’s a small gesture, but one that the Alexis Diner and North End Pizza teams hope will make a difference during a difficult time.

In a season that’s meant for giving and community, they’re showing that even in the tough moments, neighbors can support neighbors.