New Emergency Fishing Regulations in New York Take Effect Immediately

There are new emergency fishing regulations in New York State and they take effect immediately.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced new regulations for recreational Atlantic striped bass fishing in Marine waters.

The new recreational slot limit is 28 to 31 inches. The limit in the Hudson River north of the George Washington Bridge remains 18 to 28 inches.

Emergency Action

The ASMFC Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board approved an emergency action to implement a 31-inch maximum size limit.

The new slot limit is intended to protect a large proportion of the remaining adults to allow them to contribute to future spawning and stock rebuilding. ASMFC will continue to monitor harvest and success of spawning stock rebuilding, and if it deems necessary, may extend the emergency action for two additional periods of up to one year each.

Black Sea Bass

Size and daily limit changes have been also made to the black sea bass season. The minimum size limit is now 16 inches, up one inch. Anglers may possess three black sea bass per day from June 23 through August 31. The limit goes up to six per day from September 1 through December 31, a decrease of one from the previous regulation.

Scup

The size of scup is going up too.

The recreational minimum size limit for scup in New York is 10 inches and the season is open year-round. Recreational anglers may possess 30 fish per day and anglers aboard licensed party/charter boats may possess 50 fish from September 1 through October 31.

Free Fishing Weekends

There are three free fishing weekends where anyone can fish the fresh waters of New York State without a fishing license.

June 25-26, 2022

September 24, 2022

November 11, 2022

So grab your rod and plan to spend a day on the water. You never know what you may reel in.

