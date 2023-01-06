Someone is Kicking Off New Year With Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold in CNY

One lucky lottery player is kicking off the New Year with nearly $20 thousand after buying a winning ticket in Central New York.

Someone is holding a winning Take 5 ticket for the Thursday, January 5 drawing. Is it you?

The winning numbers for the Take 5 evening drawing were:

5-9-17-35-39

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Wegman's on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville. It's worth $19,090.00.

This is the second Take 5 lottery winner in Onondaga County in less than a month. Someone got an early Christmas present after buying a winning ticket at Keiffer's Cigar on Tulip Stree in Liverpool for the December 19 drawing.

Mega Millions Massive Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion for the second time in less than six months after no one hit the big jackpot, matching all six numbers drawn in the Tuesday, December 3 drawing.

Friday, January 6 Jackpot

The jackpot is now estimated to be $940 million for the Friday, January 6 Mega Millions drawing, or $483.5 million if the winner chooses the lump sum cash payout. It's the fourth largest since the game began in 2002.

The biggest prize of more than $1.5 billion went to a lucky lottery player in South Carolina in October 2018. The second largest jackpot was less than six months ago when someone in Illinois won over $1.3 billion on July 29.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 - South Carolina

$1.337 billion - 7/29/2022 - Ilinois

$1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 - Michigan

$940 million(est) - 1/6/2023 - ?

$656 million - 3/30/2012 - Ilinois, Kansas, Maryland

$648 million - 12/17/2013 - California, Georgia

$543 million - 7/24/2018 - California

$536 million - 7/8/2016 - Indiana

$533 million - 3/30/2018 - New Jersey

$522 million - 6/7/2019 - California

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

