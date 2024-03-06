Spring Thaw Closes Several Trails Across New York State

It looks like you can put that sled away for the season. Trails are being closed across New York State.

Snowmobile enthusiasts didn't have much of a season in New York thanks to Old Man Winter. The lack of snow made it difficult to get the sled out on the trails. And now the season has officially ended. At least on state trails.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is closing all mud gates to snowmobile trails and season access roads.

Closed for Spring Thaw

Effectively immediately, Forest Preserves, State Forests, and Conservation Easement lands are closed because of the spring thaw and muddy conditions. All gate closures will be completed by Friday, March 8, 2024.

It's not just snowmobiles either. The roads will be closed to all traffic to avoid vehicles damaging the roads during the muddy spring season.

The roads will reopen when it's dry enough but if they get damaged it will create delays.

If Old Man Winter decides to bring a late-season snowstorm, which we see almost every year in Central New York, snowmobilers won't be using state trails. They'll have to find another place to take their sled for their last ride of the season.

Burn Ban in New York

The ground won't be wet and muddy for long. It'll soon dry out, which could cause problems with forest fires.

DEC Forest Rangers and local fire departments fight dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres every year. They've already been called to multiple fires this year, all caused by burning debris being blown to dry ground.

The annual burn ban in New York will begin March 16 and run through May 14.

Don't worry you can still have a fire in your backyard or while camping, as long as it's less than three feet high and four feet long. Small cooking fires are also allowed with charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood.

