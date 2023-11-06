It was only a matter of time before Old Man Winter reared his ugly head. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are on the way to Central New York. That's after winds blow through the area that could be strong enough for an advisory.

The National Weather Service says a well-developed low-pressure system will move across southern Canada Monday afternoon into Monday tonight.

This will bring increasing south winds to our area, especially south of Interstate 90. Current forecasts show sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. If these higher wind speeds increase, wind advisories may be needed.

155482741 Robert Hoetink/Think Stock loading...

Winter Moving In

Once the winds move out, the winter weather moves in.

A wintry mix of light snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There won't be enough to shovel but it could make for a messy commute.

This may result in some light snow and/or ice accumulations, which could cause slippery travel conditions on untreated roads.

Since this will be the first time drivers are traveling on slippery roads this season, it may be time for some safety reminders.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after 8 PM. Low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 1 AM, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 AM and 4 AM, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 1 AM. Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Veterans Day: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams