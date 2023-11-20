Snow-Free Thanksgiving: New York Spared from Massive Wintry Blast

Good news! There is no 'massive snow storm' slamming into New York for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Governor Kathy Hochul warned holiday travelers of significant Lake Effect snow storms in the Buffalo and Watertown areas that forecasters were predicting. She even advised traveling earlier than anticipated to avoid getting stuck in the storm.

Do not make next Wednesday your main day to travel, or else you'll get stuck. You will be either stuck at home, not able to travel, or worst case that you can be stuck on one of those roads or the New York State through ways.

Midwest Snow Storm Puts Hamper On Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Scott Olson/ThinkStock loading...

No Thanksgiving Snow

Those predictions have turned into #fakenews. There will be holiday precipitation but it'll be rain, not snow.

The weather change is great news for all the holiday travelers hitting the road for Thanksgiving. Trying to drive in lake-effect snow near Buffalo and Watertown is treacherous and dangerous.

Wintry Mix in CNY

The National Weather Service is calling for a wintery mix in Central New York in the days before the holiday. But Thanksgiving Day looks great with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s. Black Friday looks nice too. It'll be cloudy but still in the 40s.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Monday: Sunny with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: A chance of rain between 2 PM and 4 PM, then rain and snow likely. Increasing clouds, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 7 PM. Low around 35. Southeast wind 14 to 18 mph.

Wednesday: Rain likely before 1 PM, then a chance of showers after 1 PM. Cloudy, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thanksgiving Balloons

Mother Nature won't be affecting those famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons either. They only get grounded if there are sustained winds of 23MPH or gusts of 34MPH.

It looks like it'll be a picture-perfect day in New York City on Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine and temps at 50.

13 New Balloons & Floats in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Get a sneak peek of the 13 new balloons and floats featured in the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams