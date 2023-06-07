Central New Yorkers Inhaling Most Smoke in State & It’s Only Getting Worse

If you think the smoke-filled air was bad in Central New York on Tuesday it's only going to get worse on Wednesday.

The most polluted air in the Empire State from those wildfires hundreds of miles away in Quebec, Canada is in the Central New York region. You can not only see it, but you can smell it anytime you step outside. And you'll inhale more tiny smoke particles than anyone else in the state, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Read More: 2 New Yorkers Battling Canadian Wildfires

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Wednesday Air Quality

The 128 fine particle levels in the air in Central New York on Tuesday will jump to 185 today, the most in the state for a second straight day. The Big Apple is close behind at 182.

Everyone may begin to experience health effects when the levels are between 151 and 200, which is where we're at in Central New York. Emergency hazardous conditions don't arise until the levels hit 301.

The Adirondacks are the best place to be until the smoke blows through with levels at only 86.

Credit - AirNow Credit - AirNow loading...

Credit - AirNow Credit - AirNow loading...

Schools Cancel Outdoor Activities

Area schools canceled outdoor activities on Tuesday, June 6, and will probably do the same on Wednesday, June 7 since the air quality will be even worse.

Read More: Schools Cancel Activities Due to Smoke

Exposure can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

Credit - Tim Tanner Credit - Tim Tanner loading...

How to Reduce Exposure

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or choose less strenuous activities like walking instead of running so you're not breathing as hard.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Move physical activities indoors or reschedule

Another Air Quality Alert has been issued until midnight for several New York counties including Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, and Otsego.

Credit - AirNow Credit - AirNow loading...

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List