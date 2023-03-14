Small New York Train Cleans Snow Off the Tracks in Oddly Satisfying Way
Whether you like snow or not, you will love watching this video.
The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is always hard at work, making sure their tracks are clear and safe to ride year-round. They spend all spring, summer and fall repairing and cleaning the rails from debris. When the heavy snow falls, it's no different.
Who Are These Guys?
Richfield Springs Scenic Railway offers train rides to Central New Yorkers, taking you through scenic Richfield Springs in their heated passenger cars. Their offers vary, but they have done special holiday deals in the past and currently have Sunday Ramble rides available this winter.
But in order to ride along the tracks, you have to clear them up first.
If you thought their little trains were cute, look at this little plow go! Anyone would feel invincible heading down the tracks with this engine. Sure, it cant handle MOUNDS of snow... but it sure can try!
Not only that... but look at the path it leaves. It doesn't completely clear the rails, but it certainly looks cool to see just two lines paved in the snow all the way down the track.
If you ask me, these guys should really get their own TikTok page for this. I think they'll get tons of views all year round, but especially with more videos like this. And of course, I'd give them more than half their viewers because this is so satisfying to watch.
A unique business that's fun, inexpensive, and local to you. Go check out Richfield Springs Scenic Railway for yourself. You'll create memories with your friends and family to last a lifetime.