First of its Kind Coaster Replacing 25 Years Old Ride at Six Flags Great Escape

Out with the old and in with the new.

Out with the Old

The Alpine Bobsled Trackless Coaster will soon be no more. After 25 years the ride inspired by the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid is being retired.

Alpine Bobsled opened at Six Flags Great Escape in 1998. The 1500-foot course took riders on a thrilling mountain track at 35 miles per hour to win the gold medal.

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to a popular attraction, especially something as unique as Alpine Bobsled.” said Park President Rebecca Wood. “We always have our eye on new ways to excite our guests and retiring older attractions is a necessary part of that process."

The last scheduled run will be on Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

In with the New

A first-of-its-kind coaster will pounce into the park in 2024.

The Bobcat is a 55-foot-high wooden coaster that is enhanced by modern innovation to take you on a wild ride at speeds up to 40 MPH.

First Coaster in 20 Years

The Bobcat is the first new coaster added to the Park in Lake George since 2003.

Modernized ride trains allow for a more comfortable ride experience, tighter turns along the course, and maximum thrills on a timeless wooden track.

Open Through October

Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George is open every weekend through October 29. Learn more about hours, tickets, rides, and the new Bobcat coaster at SixFlags.com/greatescape.

