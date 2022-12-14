Significant Storm Bringing Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain (Oh, My), to CNY

Gas up the snow plows. Grab the shovels. Another winter storm is on its way with snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 7 AM Thursday, November 15 through 1 PM Friday, November 16 for what's being called a 'significant storm.'

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to around two-tenths of an inch possible.

Snow amounts will be highest in Oneida to Delaware Counties.

Tricky Travel

Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy. That means it could bring down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages throughout Central New York.

If you don't like the snow, look on the bright side. At least we'll have a white Christmas.

Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: A chance of snow after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night: Snow. Low around 33.

Friday: Snow. High near 38.

Friday Night: Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 9 PM. Low around 31.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.