Second Tornado of 2026 Confirmed in NY

The second tornado of 2026 in New York has officially been confirmed, and it struck the same area of Machias in Cattaraugus County that already dealt with tornado damage earlier this year.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the April 15 storm produced an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75 mph. It was brief, but still strong enough to leave a clear damage path behind.

A One-Minute Spin-Up

The tornado touched down around 8:13 PM and was gone by 8:14 PM. In that short time, it carved a path about 0.17 miles long and roughly 55 yards wide.

Survey teams found typical EF-0 damage: uprooted trees, snapped branches, and scattered debris in a pattern that showed a quick, rotating touchdown. One home had a window blown out on an upper level, and another property saw minor roof shingle damage.

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How It Formed

The storm came through as a line of thunderstorms moving east from Lake Erie at around 50 mph, tracking through Cherry Creek and Leon before reaching Cattaraugus County.

As the system moved southeast of Machias, a mid-level rotation briefly tightened east of Route 219. That short-lived mesocyclone was enough to trigger a quick tornado touchdown before it weakened just as fast as it formed.

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Same Area, Second Hit This Year

This is the second tornado of the year for New York, and both have affected the same general area around Machias.

READ MORE: First Tornado of 2026 Touches Down in WNY

No injuries were reported, which is the best outcome. But for residents, it means another round of cleanup in a place that’s already been dealing with storm damage in 2026.

Severe Microburst Brings 100 MPH Winds Through Lindley, NY

No tornado in the Southern Tier, but official survey data confirms a damaging microburst with estimated peak winds reaching 90 to 100 mph.

The storm carved a 4.3-mile path of damage through Steuben County and left behind a wide swath of downed trees and structural impacts.

Storm Hits Mobile Home Park

The most intense damage was found on a hillside along Morgan Creek Road, where nearly an entire section of forest canopy was stripped away.

The storm then crossed Interstate 99 and continued into a mobile home park along Route 115, where several trees were uprooted—some falling onto homes. A section of metal roofing was also torn from one residence.

The system continued east-southeast, producing scattered tree damage along Steamtown Road before finally tapering off near Browntown Road, roughly a quarter-mile north of the New York–Pennsylvania border.