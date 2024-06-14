How Central New York Students Celebrate Last Day Of School

You might be from Central New York if you drive your tractor to school. That's what a number of students did to celebrate the final day of classes at several districts.

In the Morrisville Eaton School District streets were lined with tractors, dirt bikes, four wheelers and whatever else the students want to drive, or get pushed on.

Farming Community Pride

Drive Your Tractor to School Day is just a way the Morrisville FFA can show the farm community is still here and will not give up.

Ashley Snyder was there to capture the special day for the students. "A massive thank you to Mrs. Rebecca Werbela who has done a great job at forming this program."

Camden

It was Take Your Tractor to School Day in the Camden School District too. The student's parade even received a police escort to school.

Tractor Day in Several CNY School Districts

Take a look at all the different farm vehicles students in several districts around Central New York drove in to school to celebrate the end of the year.

Tractor Protest

It's nice to see so many school districts allowing tractors at school.

Students in Norwich held a protest in 2022 when one had their tractor impounded after taking it to school.

National Attention

The tractor drama caught the national attention of Whistlin Diesel, a social media influencer with millions of followers.

"When I was younger the school literally had a day intended for kids driving their tractors to school," Whistlin Diesel wrote in a post on Instagram where he offered to pay $500 to everyone who drove their tractor to school with a cap of 30 grand.

Line of Tractors

Good thing Whistlin Diesel put a cap on how much money he'd be handing out. Several students and even adults came on tractors, lawnmowers, and push mowers.

Drive Tractors & Ag Classes

The following year, the Norwich School District had an official Drive Your Tractor to School Day and the student whose tractor was impounded organized the whole thing.

Agriculture programming was also added to the Norwich school budget.

