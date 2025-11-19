Get ready, Central New York: the holiday magic is headed your way.

On Saturday, November 29th, from 4:00 to 7:00PM at Hotel Utica, Santa’s Magical Visits will officially kick off the season with an evening full of festive fun.

What Families Can Expect at Santa’s Magical Visits

Picture this: families strolling into a warm, interactive holiday event filled with characters, crafts, treats, and laughter. It's a place where kids (and grown-ups) get swept up in that true North Pole vibe. You’ll walk into a magical experience from the moment you arrive, complete with elf hats, story time, sweet treats, and a chance to meet Santa himself for professional portraits.

Interactive Stations and Holiday Activities

Here’s what to look forward to: an Elf Hat Station, where little ones can gear up and jump right into the magic; a Letter to Santa Station, giving kids the chance to write down their holiday wishes on the spot; and a Sweets, Treats, Beverage Station, serving cozy, seasonal goodies to keep everyone smiling. On top of that, you’ll see holiday characters wandering around, from singing princesses to magicians and there’s even talk of a carriage ride add-on for those who want a little extra enchantment.

One of the best parts about this event is that it isn’t just “stand in line, see Santa, and leave.” It’s meant to be immersive and memorable. Whether you’re capturing a professional photo, helping your kids with crafts, or simply enjoying the twinkle-light atmosphere, it’s the kind of experience that feels genuinely magical.

How to Get Tickets and Plan Your Visit

Tickets are available now, and with the date coming up quickly, it’s definitely worth getting them ahead of time so you don’t miss out. If you’re thinking of making a whole evening out of it, Hotel Utica is even offering a discounted overnight stay for attendees. It’s a great excuse to turn the event into a mini holiday getaway instead of just a quick trip.

Supporting the Utica Zoo Through the Holiday Season

So mark your calendar for November 29th, clear your evening, and get ready for a heartwarming kickoff to the Christmas season right here in Utica. Proceeds from this event benefit the Utica Zoo, helping support animal care, education, and conservation programs right here in our community.

