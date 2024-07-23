Santa for Seniors in July Helping Elderly Who Lost Rome Home in Tornado
Santa for Seniors makes sure our elderly population is not forgotten during the holidays in Central New York. After a vicious round of tornadoes, they need help more than ever.
Georgian Arms was directly hit by an EF2 tornado in Rome and the building is now deemed unlivable. Seniors from all 7 floors have been displaced from the place they call home. They have been provided temporary shelter at a hotel but all are in desperate need of the essentials.
Santa for Seniors in July
That's why Rome residents Emily Peters Costello and Sheila Kay have teamed up for Santa for Seniors in July. They are collecting items for all the people who are now living out of a hotel and we want to help too.
Items Needed
Toothbrushes & toothpaste
Denture supplies
Toiletries: soap, lotion, disposable razors, shaving cream, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner
Combs, hairbrushes
Detergent & dryer sheets
Adult incontinence supplies
Bathroom wipes
Tylenol, Aspirin
Clothing: Socks, underwear, shoes, slippers
Donated items can be dropped off at our radio station at 9418 River Road in Marcy, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. We will coordinate with Emily and Sheila to make sure all the items get to the seniors who need it most.
