Santa for Seniors makes sure our elderly population is not forgotten during the holidays in Central New York. After a vicious round of tornadoes, they need help more than ever.

Georgian Arms was directly hit by an EF2 tornado in Rome and the building is now deemed unlivable. Seniors from all 7 floors have been displaced from the place they call home. They have been provided temporary shelter at a hotel but all are in desperate need of the essentials.

Santa for Seniors in July

That's why Rome residents Emily Peters Costello and Sheila Kay have teamed up for Santa for Seniors in July. They are collecting items for all the people who are now living out of a hotel and we want to help too.

Items Needed

Toothbrushes & toothpaste

Denture supplies

Toiletries: soap, lotion, disposable razors, shaving cream, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner

Combs, hairbrushes

Detergent & dryer sheets

Adult incontinence supplies

Bathroom wipes

Tylenol, Aspirin

Clothing: Socks, underwear, shoes, slippers

Donated items can be dropped off at our radio station at 9418 River Road in Marcy, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. We will coordinate with Emily and Sheila to make sure all the items get to the seniors who need it most.

