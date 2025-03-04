Country Comes to Turning Stone Events Center

The concerts keep coming in Central New York.

Several have already been announced for Lakeview in Syracuse. The first country act at the New York State Fair has been revealed. Now it's Turning Stone bringing in a big name this summer.

The latest country act will join Colt Ford who will be in the Turning Stone showroom on May 18 and Sammy Kershaw May 31.

This time it's the Events Center.

Sam Hunt will be throwing a 'House Party' on Saturday, July 26.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 5 at 10 AM for Fan Club Presale, Thursday, March 6 at 10 AM for TS Presale and to the public Friday, March 7 at 10 AM.

Brantley Gilbert in Utica

Brantley Gilbert is bringing the Tattoos Tour to Utica in April.

When: Friday, April 25

Where: Adirondack Bank Center

Full Throttle Tour

Jason Aldean is bringing his Full Throttle Tour with Nate Smith and Raelynn to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in May.

WHEN: May 25

WHERE: Broadview Stage at SPAC

"Country Song Came On" Tour

Luke Bryan is bringing his "Country Song Came On" tour features special guests George Birge, Ashland Craft and Adrien Nunez.

WHEN: Thursday, June 5

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Chris Stapleton All American Roadshow

Chris Stapleton and his All American Roadshow will stop in Albany to kick off the first day of summer.

When: Friday June 20

Where: MVP Arena in Albany

Ashely Cooke at The Haven

Ashely Cooke is coming to our place for a summer show.

When: Saturday, July 26th, 2025

Where: The Haven Wedding and Event Center

Hippies & Cowboys Tour

Cody Jinks will bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.

When: August 17, 2025

Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse

Better in Boots Tour

Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

Maddie & Tae at New York State Fair

Maddie & Tae are the first free country act announced at this year's New York State Fair.

The duo will perform at Chevy Court at 6 PM.

WHEN: Thursday, August 28

WHERE: Chevy Court

Jim Bob World Tour

Hardy is bringing the Jim Bob World Tour to Lakeview and Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr, and Sikaru will be along for the ride.

WHEN: Thursday, September 4

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

