Country Comes to Turning Stone Events Center
The concerts keep coming in Central New York.
Several have already been announced for Lakeview in Syracuse. The first country act at the New York State Fair has been revealed. Now it's Turning Stone bringing in a big name this summer.
The latest country act will join Colt Ford who will be in the Turning Stone showroom on May 18 and Sammy Kershaw May 31.
This time it's the Events Center.
Sam Hunt will be throwing a 'House Party' on Saturday, July 26.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 5 at 10 AM for Fan Club Presale, Thursday, March 6 at 10 AM for TS Presale and to the public Friday, March 7 at 10 AM.
Brantley Gilbert in Utica
Brantley Gilbert is bringing the Tattoos Tour to Utica in April.
When: Friday, April 25
Where: Adirondack Bank Center
Full Throttle Tour
Jason Aldean is bringing his Full Throttle Tour with Nate Smith and Raelynn to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in May.
WHEN: May 25
WHERE: Broadview Stage at SPAC
"Country Song Came On" Tour
Luke Bryan is bringing his "Country Song Came On" tour features special guests George Birge, Ashland Craft and Adrien Nunez.
WHEN: Thursday, June 5
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Chris Stapleton All American Roadshow
Chris Stapleton and his All American Roadshow will stop in Albany to kick off the first day of summer.
When: Friday June 20
Where: MVP Arena in Albany
Ashely Cooke at The Haven
Ashely Cooke is coming to our place for a summer show.
When: Saturday, July 26th, 2025
Where: The Haven Wedding and Event Center
Hippies & Cowboys Tour
Cody Jinks will bring the Hippies & Cowboys tour to Syracuse this summer.
When: August 17, 2025
Where: Empower FCU Amp at Lakeview in Syracuse
Better in Boots Tour
Thomas Rhett is coming back to Lakeview for the first time since 2021 with his "Better in Boots" tour.
WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse
READ MORE: Lakeview Lawn Seating Change Won't Sit Well With Concert Goers
Maddie & Tae at New York State Fair
Maddie & Tae are the first free country act announced at this year's New York State Fair.
The duo will perform at Chevy Court at 6 PM.
WHEN: Thursday, August 28
WHERE: Chevy Court
Jim Bob World Tour
Hardy is bringing the Jim Bob World Tour to Lakeview and Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr, and Sikaru will be along for the ride.
WHEN: Thursday, September 4
WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
