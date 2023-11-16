Remembering Beloved Central New York Farmer Lost in Tragic Accident

Ron Wagner, a Central New York farmer who's been feeding families for more than two decades, has tragically passed away.

Ron started Wagner Farms in Rome, New York with his mother Judy in 1998. But the idea began long before that. Ron knew he was born to be a farmer after a 7th-grade FFA project.

ron wagner dies, wagner farm closed, wagner farm ron wagner dies

Adapting to the Times

Over the course of 25 years, Wagner Farm has been home to a greenhouse, grain production, produce, popcorn, sunflowers, and agri-tourism.

Tours provided insight into the farming industry and a museum with over 200 farm-related items dating back to the early 1900’s showed its evolution.

ron wagner dies, wagner farms ron wagner dies, ron wagner dead

Big Farm, Bigger Heart

Ron added a large popcorn field to help save the farm after two years of floods and the loss of 40 acres of farmland. He'd often donate popcorn to local schools.

It wasn't just students who benefitted from Ron's generosity, whose heart was bigger than the fields he farmed. He not only gave back to his community, but he also helped raise funds for Ukraine when war broke out.

Hundreds visited the farm for fresh produce during the summer and to tour the sunflower fields or wind their way through the corn maze in the fall.

Wagner Farms Sunflower Field

Closed Until Further Notice

Despite all the projects and activities at Wagner Farms, Ron and his mother were the only ones to keep it going. But what happens now?

After Ron was killed in a tragic workshop accident, his family announced Wagner Farms will remain closed until further notice.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services as per Ron's wishes.

ron wagner dies, wagner farms ron wagner dies, ron wagner dead

Remembering Ron

Condolences and fond memories are being shared on social media from all of those who knew and loved Ron.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the Wagner family. The community has lost a hard-working farmer and a great man. May he rest in peace.