Auditions Underway for 2 Massive Summer Shows in Rome, New York
If you love musical theater and are from Central New York, there's a lot for you to look forward to this summer.
Auditions are are officially underway for yet another massive set of shows coming to Rome. This year, SummerStage is presenting both Fiddler on the Roof and The Little Mermaid on the grand Rome Capitol Theatre stage. Dates for auditions being June 12th an 13th, with callbacks on Wednesday.
A 'Tradition' in Rome
For years, SummerStage has always put on two musicals per season. Everything came to a halt in 2020 when the pandemic hit, leaving the Rome community without live theater. It wasn't until 2 years later when they came back in full force.
SummerStage put on a fantastic production of Jesus Christ Superstar, taking to the newly renovated theater as if they'd never left. This was then followed by an amazing ShowStoppers concert performance, highlighting over 30 years of shows on the Capitol Theater stage.
Flash Forward to 2023
Now back to two shows, auditions are open for everyone to come and enjoy. You do have to be 12 years or older to join, with a flexible schedule to meet the limited rehearsal dates.
Read More: Humble CNY Native Shines in New Top Chef Teaser Video
Below is each show's respective show date...
Fiddler on the Roof
Rehearsal Dates: June 19th - July 12th, 2023
Show Dates: July 13th - 15th, 2023
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Rehearsal Dates: July 17th - August 2nd, 2023
Show Dates: August 3rd - 5th, 2023
Other big shows to keep your eye on in the area include Rock of Ages at Rome Community Theater and Fun Home at Strebel Theater, presented by Brick 2 Theatre Company. Auditions for SummerStage wrap up Tuesday, June 13th from 6-9pm.