Go Under the Sea! The Little Mermaid is Coming to Rome Capitol Theatre

Get your tickets and make this show "Part of Your World" this summer!

SummerStage at Rome Capitol Theatre is back with yet another show-stopping musical this summer. Only three weeks after their beautiful production of Fiddler on the Roof, they're ready to present a show your friends and family are sure to love.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Following the excitement of the recently released live-action remake, SummerStage is proud to present The Little Mermaid for three-nights only in Rome.

The musical is full of all your favorite songs you can't help but sing-a-long too. These include "Under the Sea", "Kiss the Girl", "Part of Your World", and so many more! It's sure to bring back childhood memories AND create new ones for your kids too.

From the costumes to the jaw dropping set, there's so much to love about this production. Also new to SummerStage is the interactive projections that you'll have to see for yourself to believe.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time by visiting the Capitol Theatre's website. There you can also pick your seats and sit wherever you want! If you'd rather buy day of, you'll also be able to at the front box office.

They are selling fast, so get them now while they still last!

