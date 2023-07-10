Annual “Tradition” Takes to the Stage Again at Rome Capitol Theatre
If you're looking for something to do this week, buy your tickets for this must-see show in Central New York.
A yearly "tradition" like no other is ready to take the stage and make you smile this week. SummerStage at Rome Capitol Theatre is excited to present Fiddler on the Roof, with show dates on July 13th, 14th and 15th. Local talent from across Central New York have come together to put on an unforgettable performance that you are sure to love.
Tevye: How did this tradition get started? I'll tell you!... I don't know. But it's a tradition!
Every year SummerStage puts on a musical, typically two, for the community to enjoy. Not only is the cast compiled of completely local performers, but the same goes for the directors, crew and other Capitol friends that help put on the show.
Tickets are on sale now and can either be purchased online or at the theatre box office. Prices include $20 for Adults, $19 for Seniors/Students/Military, $18 for Friends of the Capitol, and $15 for Children (under the age of 12).
Fiddler on the Roof
Where: Rome Capitol Theater
Showtime: Thursday-Saturday, August 13th-15th - 7:30pm
Tickets: On sale NOW, reserved seating only
Tickets are also already on-sale for their second production this summer, The Little Mermaid. Show dates are August 3rd, 4th and 5th at 7:30pm. Get them today!