It's been a while since country has come to The Stanley Theatre in Utica. But that's all about to change on the first day of summer.

Trace Adkins came to town in 2013. A year later it was Martina McBride. The Oak Ridge Boys performed on the Stanley stage in 2019. In 2024 country music returns and he's no stranger to Central New York.

Get Caught Up In The Country

Rodney Atkins will Take a Back Road from Nashville to Utica this summer for a show at the Stanley Theatre.

Rodney Atkins at The Stanley Theater Credit - The Stanley Theater loading...

FrogFest Guest

Atkins has entertained his people in Central New York. 12 years ago he filled the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for FrogFest 23.

The crowd even helped close the show, singing along to one of Atkins' biggest hits "If You're Going Through Hell."

Setting Records in the Country

Atkins has racked up six number-one hits, eight Top 5 singles, and 3.8 billion career streams. The "Watching You" singer has sold more than 11 million units and has earned ten career Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications.

The latest Gold-certified single, “Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” was the longest-running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks.

Mark your calendars. Atkins will take The Stanley Theatre stage on the first day of summer, June 20 at 7:30 PM.

Rodney Atkins Tickets

Tickets start at $41.50 including fees and can be purchased in person at The Stanley Theatre Box Office, by calling 315-724-4000 or online at Ticketmaster.

Sneak Peek at Big Frog 104 Concert Series in Subaru World Championship Village Take a sneak peek at the Big Frog 104 Concert Series inside the Subaru World Championship Village Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams