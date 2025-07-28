New York Included in Frozen Treat Recall Over Listeria Fears
A large recall has been issued for over 100,000 frozen treats due to potential listeria contamination. You need to check your freezer before digging in.
The recall affects 10 frozen treat varieties from Rich's Ice Cream sold in multiple states, including New York.
Listeria Side Effects
Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for pregnant women, senior citizens, or anyone with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating contaminated food. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks.
If anyone experiences the following symptoms they should call their healthcare provider right away:
Fever
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Headache
Stiff neck
Confusion
Loss of balance
Seizures
Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.
Recalled Ice Cream Treats
10 different varieties of ice cream bars that are labeled with Lot #24351 through #25156 are under the recall.
Chocolate Crunch Cake Bars
Cotton Candy Twirl Bars
Crumbled Cookie Bars
Cool Watermelon Bars
Fudge Frenzy Bars
Orange Cream Bars
Rich Bars
Savagely Sour Blue Raspberry Bars
Savagely Sour Cherry Bars
Strawberry Shortcake Bars
The ice cream bars that could be contaminated were sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
If you have any of these treats, as tough as it may be, you’re advised to throw them out.