Upstate NY Scenic Railway Celebrating the Holidays in a Special Way

It's a holiday train ride like no other! The Richfield Springs Scenic Railway is proud to announce their Holiday Trains are back and in full swing this year.

You now have two deals to choose from this season, both creating the perfect chance to make new memories and family traditions this year. And the best part, you're giving back to charity at the same time.

Festive Fridays

Celebrate the holidays by taking in the beautiful scenery of Central New York. Every Friday in December you can bring the family down to the Richfield Springs Scenic Railway for a ride like no other.

Hop in their heated passenger cars and enjoy Christmas music as you travel through the snow covered woods. You'll even get a close look at their unique "ColorGlo" railways, lighting your way down the track.

The Santa Special

Guess who's taking a trip down from the North Pole? Why it's Santa of course!

Join the Scenic Railway for a leisurely ride to the West End Christmas Town through the cedar woods. Take in the beautiful scenery and watch as the train chugs along the illuminated tracks.

The entire roundtrip is expected to take around 90 minutes, with the chance to run into St. Nick's friends along the way.

The Santa Special train ride will take place on Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 11th at 3:00pm.

Holly Jolly Prices!

One of the best things about the railway is their prices. Tickets are only $20 for Adults and $10 for Children (ages 3-12). Not only are the prices low, but $2 of every ticket is donated to local charities.

A fun time for new traditions, all for a good cause! Learn more by visiting their Facebook or website pages.

