Time Is Running Out For Your Regular New York Driver’s License

If you’ve booked travel for May 7th or beyond, this is an important reminder that you don’t wait to ignore. Time is running out on your New York State driver's license.

The deadline to obtain a Real ID is getting closer. You might not think you need one, but you'll need to think again. Starting May 7th, 2025, New York residents will need a Real ID to board domestic flights. If their driver’s license is not Real ID-compliant, they will need another form of approved identification, such as a passport, to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility or military base.

What Do The Real ID's Look Like?

The Real ID driver’s license and enhanced license have a small star or flag on them to indicate they meet federal regulations that establish minimum security standards. If your New York State license or ID does not have a star or a flag on it, then you do not have a REAL ID-compliant document.

“REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards,” Bart R. Johnson TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York said last year. “The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

A Real ID is a federally compliant DMV-issued driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID that will be required to board a domestic flight (within the U.S.) or enter certain federal buildings starting in May 2025, unless you have a valid passport.

How Do I Get A Real ID In New York State?

New York residents have the option to upgrade to a Real ID or an enhanced ID if their license does not currently have the star or they can stick with an older standard driver’s license.

The DMV’s online document guide shows you exactly what documents you need to apply for a Real ID or Enhanced document. It creates an individualized checklist of all the documents you need to bring to the DMV such as a utility bill, Social Security card, and more.

There is no additional fee for a Real ID. All normal transaction fees still apply. You can learn more online here.

