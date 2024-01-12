Ready for Round 2? Another Storm Hitting Central New York

Get ready for round two. Another storm is moving in Central New York, bringing more snow, rain, and strong winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Oneida and Madison counties. It's in effect from 10 PM Friday, January 12 to 6 AM Saturday, January 13.

25 to 35 MPH winds with 50 MPH gusts are expected with the strongest winds in the higher terrain and along north and west-facing slopes.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Little Snow, Lots of Rain

You won't need a shovel. There's only an inch or two of snow predicted. It'll change over to rain which may lead to localized flooding.

Once we make it through this second storm a third one is on the way, bringing more snow next Tuesday and Wednesday and the coldest temperatures of the season.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Friday Night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 33. Windy, with an east wind of 15 to 20 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday: Rain showers likely before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1 PM, then a chance of snow showers after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a southwest wind of 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy.

M.L.King Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

