Radar on Popular Central New York Road to Catch Speeders

If you have a lead foot you may want to take it off the gas. Cameras are busting speeders on a highly traveled road in Central New York, and they're back this week.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state each week to different construction zones to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar picks up any speeders and captures a photo of the vehicle and license plate. The registered owner will be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are two in Central New York, both in Onondaga County and both on Interstate 481.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

On-Road Zoomers: Car Models with the Most Speeding Tickets Shutterstock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of March 17 in NY

3/17-3/23: I-481 near Northern Interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County

3/17-3/23: I-481 near Southern Interchange with I-481

3/17-3/23: I-95 Northbound from Country Club Road to Bronx Pelham Parkway in the Bronx

3/17-3/23: I-86 Westbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County

3/17-3/23: I-86 Eastbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County

3/17-3/23: I-84 Westbound between Exit 44 and Exit 46 in Dutchess County

3/17-3/23: US Route 219 Northbound at Shero Road overpass in Erie County

3/17-3/23: US Route 219 Southbound at Duerr Road Overpass in Erie County

3/17-3/23: I-495 Westbound Exit 43 - 42, OVERNIGHT in Nassau County

3/17-3/23: I-495 Eastbound LIE, Ext 40W , Ext 41N N Broadway & Ext 43 Vicinity in Nassau County

3/17-3/23: I-495 Eastbound LIE, Ext 40W , 1/4 mile EO Ext 41N N Broadway & 1000 ft EO Ext 43 Vicinity in Nassau County

3/17-3/23: PK-908M EB SSP, 1/4 mile EO Ext 29 Hicsville Rd & Ext 30S N Broadway Vicinity in Nassau County

3/17-3/23: PK-908M WB SSP, Ext 28A N for NB RT135 & Ext 28N Wantagh Ave Vicinity in Nassau County

3/17-3/23: PK-908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek in Nassau County

3/17-3/23: PK-908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel in Nassau County

3/17-3/23: NY-440 North & Southbound at South Avenue in Richmond County

3/17-3/23: NY-440 North & Southbound at Arden Avenue in Richmond County

3/17-3/23: I-495 Eastbound LIE, EO Sunnyside Blvd, Bagatelle Rd & 1 mile EO Bagatelle Rd Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/17-3/23: NY-27 Eastbound RT27, Ext 39 Hubbards Path & 1/2 mile EO Ext 39 Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/17-3/23: PK-908J Northbound RMC, Great South Bay Bridge & ExtRM2E for Eastbound RT27A Montauk Hwy Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/17-3/23: PK-908J Northbound RMC, ExtRM2E for Eastbound RT27A Montauk Hwy & ExtRM2W for Westbound RT27A Montauk Hwy Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/17-3/23: PK-908J Northbound RMC, 1/2 mile NO RT27A Montauk Hwy & 1 mile NO RT27A Montauk Hwy Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/17-3/23: RMC Northbound RMC, Union Blvd & 1/2 mile NO Union Blvd Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/17-3/23: I-684 N/B Between Exit 1 and Exit 3 in Westchester County

Get our free mobile app

New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty Gallery Credit: Tad Pole

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams