Rabid Fox Bites an Elderly Woman & 2 Kids in Upstate New York
This terrifying situation could've been much worse if it weren't for these officers.
Two DEC Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) were recently sent to Valley Falls after getting an urgent message from the New York State Police. An elderly woman called, claiming she and two children were bitten by a fox in their mobile home park.
Knowing this was likely a case of rabies, ECO's Rutherford and Bush were quick to assist the NYSP Troopers with the call.
Upon arrival, the officers were unable to find the fox anywhere. They did a thorough search around the park, but still found nothing. They were forced to call it quits for the day, but told everyone to call again if the fox returned.
Sure enough, that's exactly what happened. But this time they came back with the big guns.
Read More: Is This Yours? Mysterious Camper Catches Fire in Upstate NY
Much Needed Reinforcements
DEC Region 4 Bureau of Wildlife employees Seth Liddle and Joe Ermeti were sent to the location this time, spending a good chunk of the day searching for fox with the ECOs.
Officer Rutherford finally found the animal, as the fox growled loudly and charged at him. The ECO was able to take out the fox before it hurt anyone else, finally putting an end to the worried families in the mobile home park.
Read More: Central NY Hiker Goes Missing, Found Dead 3 Days Later
They sent the fox to the DEC Pathology lab in Albany County, where it tested positive for rabies. The three bite victims were each treated at Albany Medical Center, one receiving eight stitches.