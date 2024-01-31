Quick Thinking Saves Man’s Life In Central New York Ice Rescue

Smart thinking helped save a man's life after he fell through the ice in Central New York.

Forest Rangers responded to a call for a man who had fallen through the ice at Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area.

The 38-year-old from Baldwinsville had been walking along the marshy area in hip waders when he fell through ice approximately one and a half inches thick - not thick enough for walking. Ice should be at least four inches thick before going out on it.

Luckily, the man was smart enough to get himself to safety, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Although the subject’s hip waders flooded, he was able to get to an island to remove the hip waders, move around to keep warm, and call 911.

An Oswego County Sheriff’s Office drone pilot was used to find the man and help direct rescue crews to his location.

Pulled to Safety

An inflatable boat was used to pull the man to safety.

Once on shore, the Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps treated the subject for mild hypothermia and checked on the rescuers.

Ice Safety

If you're planning to head out on the ice, whether it's fishing or just walking, the DEC recommends staying away from ice near open water or around docks. This is typically where ice is the thinnest, increasing your chances of falling through.

You should also carry an ice pick when you go. Having one with you will help you pull yourself out of the water if you fall in.

