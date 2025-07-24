One small town in New York is getting major national love—while two others are being called a bit overhyped.

Saratoga Springs just made Family Vacations list of the 10 prettiest small towns in the U.S. for its perfect mix of laid-back charm and summertime energy.

You’ve got the famous mineral springs for relaxing, and the Saratoga Race Course for some high-stakes fun during racing season.

The streets are lined with gorgeous old Victorian buildings, and the parks and gardens are basically begging you to slow down and enjoy the view.

Fun fact: Back in the day, Saratoga was a hotspot for presidents and high-society types. Now, it’s just as classy—but way more accessible.

Over Hyped New York Towns

Two other famous New York spots fell short of expectations and ranked among the five most overhyped places in the country.

Lake George is often billed as a summer paradise, but Family Vacations says reality doesn't always match the brochure.

The lake and Adirondack views are gorgeous—but packed beaches, nonstop crowds, and overly touristy spots are reasons it can feel more like a theme park than a peaceful getaway.

Here's an idea: Visit during the off-season or find a charming spot just outside of town. Then you can still take in the area’s beauty—minus the crowds.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is another bucket-list place that is said to disappoint.

The waterfalls themselves are jaw-dropping, no doubt. But critics say once you step away from the viewing area, you’re met with heavy crowds, kitschy souvenir shops, and not much of that quaint small-town charm.

Travel tip: If you’re heading to Niagara Falls, you might as well go to the Canadian side. It’s far better than the U.S. side anyway. Sure, there are still crowds, but the views are absolutely worth it.

Just don't forget your passport to get across the border.

