Jackpot! 5 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in New York
Jackpot! Someone is holding a billion-dollar Powerball ticket. One winner was sold in California but there were 36 million dollar winners, including 5 in New York.
The Powerball numbers from Wednesday, July 19 drawing were:
7-10-11-13-24 +24
A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn to win the big $1.08 billion jackpot, the third largest in history.
“Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winner and the California Lottery!” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director.
New York Powerball Winners
36 lucky lottery players won the second prize of a million bucks. The winning tickets were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and 5 in New York.
Albany County: Cumberland Farms on Troy Schenectady Road in Latham
Bronx: Salam Deli on Morris Park Avenue
Cayuga County: Wegmans on Loop Road in Auburn
Jefferson County: Sliders Food Mart on James Street in Clayton
Westchester County: Central Snack Mart on Central Avenue in White Plains
The jackpot resets to $20 million for the Saturday, July 22 drawing.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
$632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
Mega Millions
This is the second million-dollar lottery winner in New York this week. Someone won big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, July 18 were:
19-22-31-37-54 +18
The million-dollar ticket in the Empire State was sold at the Mirabito on Fulton Street in Ithaca.
Fifth Highest Mega Millions Jackpot
For only the fifth time in history, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to more than $700 since no one hit the top prize on July 18. It's at an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, July 21.
Top Mega Millions Jackpots
$1.537 billion - Oct 12, 2018 - SC
$1.348 billion - Jan 13, 2023 - ME
$1.337 billion - July 29, 2023 - IL
$1.050 billion - Jan 22, 2021 - MI
$720 million - July 21, 2023 - ?
$656 million - March 30, 2012 - IL, KS, MD
$648 million - Dec 17, 2013 - CA, GA
$543 million - July 24, 2018 - CA
$536 million - July 8, 2016 - IN
$533 million - March 30, 2018 - NJ
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.