Get Ready To Party For Planet Earth Here In Central New York

It's time we "Party for the Planet" here in Central New York. Are you ready?

Celebrate Earth Day at the Utica Zoo’s Party for the Planet

Earth Day is a time to pause and reflect on how we care for the world around us. It was first celebrated back in 1970. This holiday began as a way to raise awareness about pollution, deforestation, and the growing need to protect our environment. Over the years, it has grown into a global movement, with people in over 190 countries taking part in events that focus on everything from climate change to conservation. Every April 22nd, Earth Day serves as a reminder that even small actions can have a lasting impact.

It's Time To Party For The Planet

Here in the Mohawk Valley, the Utica Zoo is teaming up with the New York Power Authority to host the "Party for the Planet" on Saturday, April 26th from 10AM to 4:30PM. It’s an Earth Day celebration the whole family can enjoy.

Throughout the day, guests can explore hands-on activities and connect with a wide range of organizations focused on conservation and sustainability. These will be spread out across both the Utica Zoo and the NY Energy Zone, which sits right at the entrance of the zoo’s parking lot. From learning about renewable energy to discovering ways to live a little greener, the event is full of education and fun for kids of all ages.

This is a chance to celebrate the planet we call home. So grab the kids, invite a few friends, and make a day of it. To learn more, visit the Utica Zoo online here.

