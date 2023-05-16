Energy Efficient Opossums Saved from Electric Car in Upstate NY
Not everyone is a fan of electric cars, but apparently these possums are!
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is often called out to help animals in the craziest of situations. From church skunks to sleeping raccoons, they've seen and handled it all.
But never did they think they'd be called to a help a mechanic with an electric car.
Energy Efficient Opossums
Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Dickson was recently sent to Suffolk County to help a car dealership to fix an engine problem. The car was making a strange sound, not like a typical quiet electric car. This one sounded like a possum... make that a whole family of them!
The dealership in Copiague was completing a routine service of the car when they found a mother and her babies all nuzzled up inside the vehicle's engine compartment. The mechanics helped ECO Dickson by putting the car on their lift and removing the skid plates and guards. This way he and a wildlife rehabilitator could remove the opossums safely.
Opossums are the only marsupial found in North America, typically having 12 or more babies at a time. They then cling onto the mother until they become too big too hang on any longer.
As for this opossum family, they were luckily to get the safe rescue they did. The wildlife rehabilitator was able to transport them to their center, where they'll be monitored until they can be released once again into the wild.