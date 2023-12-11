Two officers with the Oneida City Police Department were on their way to get some donuts, with sprinkles. That's when a call comes in about the Grinch in the town park trying to steal the lights from the City's Christmas tree.

"Looks like we're going to have to wait on the donuts."

Chase Around the Christmas Tree

The two officers spotted the Grinch and chased him around the Christmas tree.

Grinch in Cuffs

The officers caught up with the Grinch and placed him in handcuffs.

"That wasn't very smart was it Grinch?"

Grinch Patted Down

The Grinch was patted down and put in the back of a cop car.

Thankfully the Oneida City Police were able to stop him and save Christmas.

Arrested for Small Heart

The charge? The Grinch was arrested for "having a heart two sizes too small."

Viral Arrest

Watch the adorable video that quickly went viral on Facebook.

Grinch in CNY

This isn't the first time the Grinch has tried to ruin Christmas in Central New York. Police in Rome captured him last year.

In 2020, the mean one was spotted in Oswego. Instead of sending him to jail, the judge ordered the Grinch to do some community service at the YMCA.

