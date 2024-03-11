How Your Old Shirt Can Help an Oneida County Veteran

Did you know your old shirts can help a veteran in Oneida County?

We all have them. Bags of old clothes we no longer wear or no longer fit that we plan to donate to Goodwill or toss in those clothing boxes scattered throughout Central New York. Some of us have more bags than others. I think we have 3 or 4 garbage bags full.

Before you toss all that old clothing away, take out all the old and unwanted shirts first. The Oneida American Legion wants them.

Up-Cycled for Our Veterans

Old button-up or collared shirts are needed for the New York State Veterans' Home, in Oxford, New York. They are being up-cycled to help our local veterans.

A sewing group is turning all those old shirts into dignity adult clothing protectors.

Where to Drop off Old Shirts

Got an old shirt, or ten? Drop them off at the Oneida American Legion during normal business hours - 2 PM to 10 PM Monday through Friday, 12 PM to 11 PM on Saturdays, and 2 PM to 7 PM on Sundays.

The Legion is located at 398 North Main Street in Oneida.

What a fabulous idea! I'll be going through the numerous bags of old clothing I have stashed in a closet when I get home. How about you?

Together we can find enough old shirts to last for years to come. And we're helping our veterans. It's a win win!

