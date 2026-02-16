If you like chasing walleye in the spring, you’re going to want to pay attention to this.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) is proposing changes to coolwater sportfish regulations — and yes, that includes walleye, northern pike, chain pickerel, and tiger musky.

The goal? Better protect fish while they’re spawning, boost the struggling walleye population in the eastern basin of Lake Ontario, and simplify some regulations that may no longer be necessary.

Fishing on the lake at sunset. Fishing background. smiltena loading...

Earlier Closing Date for Walleye, Pike & More

Right now, the fishing season for walleye, northern pike, chain pickerel, and tiger musky closes March 15.

Under the proposal, that date would move up to March 1 statewide — including waters with special regulations.

READ MORE: How 'One More Cast' Made Fishing History in Central New York

Why the change? DEC says warming water temperatures are shifting spawning times earlier. By closing the season sooner, fisheries managers hope to better protect fish during spawning and help maintain healthy populations long-term.

They’re also proposing to move the start date of fishing-prohibited regulations on select streams (designed to protect spawning walleye) from March 16 to March 2.

In short: earlier protection to match earlier spawning.

flouder fishing regulation changes in new york Natali Garyachaya/Think Stock loading...

Stricter Limits in Lake Ontario’s Eastern Basin

Anglers fishing Jefferson County waters in the eastern basin of Lake Ontario could see tighter walleye limits.

The proposal would change regulations to two fish per day, with no more than one longer than 24 inches.

READ MORE: Reel Big News - Two Fishing Records Broken in New York

DEC says the walleye fishery in this region has declined. The more protective harvest regulation is intended to increase spawning stock biomass and improve the capacity for natural reproduction.

Portrait of huge walleye in angler hand Piter1977 loading...

Eliminating Some Special Regulations

Not every change is about tightening things up.

DEC is proposing to eliminate special harvest regulations for walleye in 33 waters where those rules no longer appear necessary.

Get our free mobile app

Some of those waters currently have an 18-inch minimum size and a three-per-day limit to help establish or restore fisheries. A subset would revert to statewide regulations — a 15-inch minimum size and five-per-day possession limit.

So in some locations, it could actually mean simpler rules.

A young caucasian fisherman proudly holds up his first walleye of the day Willard loading...

Why the Changes?

According to DEC, the current March 15 closing date may not adequately protect spawning walleye and northern pike as climate patterns continue to shift.

READ MORE: First Time Angler Reels in 35 Pound Monster From Lake Ontario

These proposed updates reflect what the agency calls adaptive management — adjusting regulations as conditions change.

78769431 Fuse loading...

How to Submit Comments

DEC is encouraging anglers and the public to review the proposal and share feedback. Comments will be accepted through April 13, 2026.

Email comments to: regulations.fish@dec.ny.gov. Subject line: Coolwater Sportfish Regulations

Or send by standard mail to:

Inland Fisheries Section

NYSDEC

625 Broadway

Albany, NY 12233-4753

If you fish for walleye, pike, pickerel, or tiger musky — especially in Lake Ontario’s eastern basin — this is your chance to weigh in.

Love the changes? Concerned about them? Now’s the time to speak up.