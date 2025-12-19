If you’re someone who loves getting outside between Christmas and New Year’s, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants you to know one thing: share the snow.

When the Holiday Deer Hunt Takes Place

Whether that means hunting, hiking, snowshoeing, or just enjoying a quiet walk in the woods, becareful. DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton announced that the Holiday Deer Hunt will return across most of New York’s Southern Zone from December 26th through January 1st. During that window, late bow and muzzleloader deer hunting seasons will reopen, giving hunters one more chance to head afield before the calendar flips.

According to the DEC, this special holiday season is especially meaningful for younger hunters who are home from school and spending time with family and friends. It’s a chance to continue traditions, get fresh air, and enjoy the outdoors during one of the most peaceful times of the year. And while hunting is part of this, it’s far from the only activity happening out there.

Where the Holiday Deer Hunt Is Allowed

The Holiday Deer Hunt does come with some important rules. Hunters must have a valid hunting license and bow or muzzleloader privileges. Any unfilled regular season deer tags can be used during this period, and those tags may be used for either antlered or antlerless deer. However, the hunt does not take place in the Northern Zone or in certain Wildlife Management Units within the Southern Zone, including WMUs 9C, 1A, and 2A. In WMUs 8C and 4J, only archery equipment such as crossbows or vertical bows is allowed.

Safety Tips for Hunters and Outdoor Enthusiasts

With so many people enjoying the outdoors at once, the DEC is reminding everyone to stay alert and respectful. Hunting has a strong safety record in New York, and wearing blaze orange during muzzleloader season plays a big role in that. Even if you’re not hunting, wearing bright or high-visibility clothing is a smart move when sharing trails, woods, and open spaces.

Planning Ahead for Winter Conditions

The DEC also emphasizes that winter conditions can change quickly, so planning ahead is key. Dressing for cold temperatures, checking weather forecasts, and knowing where you’re going can make a big difference. The agency also reminds the public that landowners generously allow access to their property for a variety of activities, and it’s common for hunting, hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing to safely happen at the same time.

For full regulations and winter safety tips, the DEC recommends checking its official website before heading out.

