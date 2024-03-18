Northern Lights Forecast to Shine Bright In New York
Your chances of seeing the Northern Lights in New York are skyrocketing in the next few months.
Aurora Borealis drastically increased in 2023 and scientists said the next year and a half could bring the strongest Northern Lights activity of the past 20 years.
Solar activity is expected to increase from spring and into the fall creating more chances to see the Northern Lights from more places, including New York.
What Are Aurora Borealis?
The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and Earth’s magnetic field, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.
“Aurora is the name given to the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval centered on the magnetic pole of Earth."
When is the Best Time to View?
The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.
The Space Weather Prediction Center suggests finding a dark place away from city lights to see the prism of floating color.
When to See
Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.
If the activity is high, the lights can last about a half hour and occur every two hours.
More Lights in March & April
'Tis the season for Northern Lights. Meteorologist Eric Snitil says the Auroras love spring and fall equinoxes.
March and April could bring us some of the best light displays of the year.
Northern Lights From Home
You can see the Northern Lights without leaving your house.
The Canadian Space Agency has a live camera of the skies above Yellowknife, one of the best places to see the spectacular light show.
The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has a 30-minute forecast you can check to see when the Northern Lights will be visible.
Several photographers have captured the beauty of Mother Nature, lighting up the New York sky, over the past few years. Take a look at their stunning work.
