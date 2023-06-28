Mamma Mia! No More Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens in New York?

Mamma Mia! Are wood-fired pizza ovens the next thing to be banned in New York?

The Department of Environmental Protection drafted new rules requiring pizzerias in New York City that use wood fire ovens, to cut carbon emissions by 75%, according to the New York Post.

"All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air and wood and coal-fired stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” DEP spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement. “This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

Pizzerias with ovens before May 2016 would have to purchase costly control devices to cut down on emissions. Officials say less than 100 restaurants would be impacted by the change.

New York Pizza Party

That doesn't mean the few impacted pizzeria owners or their customers are taking things lying down.

Scott LoBaido, a city activist, is tired of what he calls "woke ass idiots who run this city and are doing everything in their power to destroy it."

LoBaido threw a New York Pizza Party at "shitty Hall in New York City." The video of him throwing pizza over the fence and shouting "Give us pizza or give us death," has almost 2 million views in less than two days.

Variance or Waiver

Restaurant owners that use coal and wood fire ovens would be required to hire an engineer to assess the feasibility of installing devices to cut emissions by 75%, under the new mandate. If it can't be achieved, or controls can't be installed, owners can apply for a variance or waiver.

Wood-fired pizza ovens aren't being banned but with restaurants struggling to stay afloat, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, it's hard to imagine many owners can afford to pay for expensive emission controls. Let's just hope this is not the end of good ole fashing wood-fired pizza.