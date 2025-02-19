If You Want Mail In Central New York, You Need To Do THIS

If you're wondering why you haven't received some mail recently in Central New York, the solution to fix this problem is right in front of you.

USPS is reminding customers of the importance of keeping walkways, sidewalks, and areas around mailboxes clear from snow and ice so letter carriers can provide safe and timely mail delivery. Yes, seriously, clear your mailbox paths and the mailboxes off themselves. This is the same for fire hydrants as well.

Snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes can make it difficult for letter carriers to safely deliver the mail. Residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways, and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service. Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers who deliver from the street.

One key tip from USPS is to clear enough snow from curbside mailboxes. This allows mail trucks to access them easily, without the need for complicated maneuvers or backing up.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions. With your help, we can keep our letter carriers, your neighbors, and your property safe. Thank you for protecting our letter carriers as we continue to bring packages and correspondence to your door each day.

It is also important to keep steps and handrails free from ice and snow, ensuring they remain in good condition to avoid injuries for carriers. USPS also advises that overhangs should be cleared of snow and ice to minimize the risk of debris falling.

