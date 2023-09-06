No Bucking Way! Even the Deer Run on Dunkin in New York

No bucking way! The deer are coming out of the woodwork for pumpkin spice season in New York.

One cute little deer was seen in a Dunkin drive-thru, probably looking for a latte and a cider doe-nut.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted the adorable picture on Facebook.

Even deer know when it's Pumpkin Spice Latte season.

Even the deer run on Dunkin' in New York!

Deer Hunting Season

The 2023-2024 hunting season is expected to be productive again for New York's deer hunters.

Although natural vegetation and crops got off to a slow start due to unusually dry conditions during the months of May and June, above average levels of precipitation and temperatures throughout the month of July have improved deer forage quality across most of the state.

The DEC has increased the availability of permits for antlerless deer tags in response to the growing deer populations in many areas of the state.

Expanded Hunting Opportunities

Deer hunters will continue to enjoy expanded opportunities during the 2023-24 seasons as well as new opportunities to use rifles to hunt big game in Onondaga County.

Onondaga was added to the list of counties where rifles can be used to take big game during the regular season in 2023



Daily hunting hours for deer and bears extended to 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.



12- and 13-year-old hunters may hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow in counties that passed a local law to participate in the opportunity.



Holiday Deer Hunt remains an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader season from December 26 - January 1 in the Southern Zone.



Antlerless-only deer season from September 9-17 using firearms, crossbows, and vertical bows in certain areas across the state

