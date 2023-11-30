New York Town Home to One of Most Adulterous Places in the Country
There's one place in New York that is home to one of the Top 20 places for affairs.
The controversial online dating service Ashley Madison was created as the first dating website in 2001 "that was open and honest about what you could find: like-minded people looking for married dating." Their slogan is "Life is short. Have an affair."
A place free of judgement, Ashley Madison revolves around the idea that consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want in private.
Cuffing & Uncuffing Season
The winter is known as "cuffing season," when millions of singles look for companionship. "Uncuffing" is when married people look to spice things up during the colder months.
"Infidelity is truly universal, and we see people from across the political spectrum joining our site," said Ashley Madison chief strategy officer Paul Keable. "We have seen research outside of our company that shows that more right-leaning people tend to sign up [for] Ashley Madison. So, it shouldn't come as a surprise,"
Where Are the Uncuffers
Where are all these married people looking for something a little hotter during the winter? The top 5 states with the most Ashley Madison accounts are actually in warmer climates. But there is one chilly spot in New York.
Fox News Digital was given an exclusive look at the 20 cities across America where the most Ashley Madison accounts were living. Buffalo is home to one of the top places for Ashley Madison accounts, coming in at #9.
Top Ashley Madison Account States
Miami
Orlando
Atlanta
Las Vegas
Tampa
Cincinnati
Minneapolis
Saint Paul
Buffalo
Pittsburgh
See all 20 states with the top Ashley Madison accounts at Foxnews.com.
