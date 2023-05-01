New York Creates Stunning Tribute, Reminding You to Slow Down & Move Over

If they didn't get their message across before, this memorial will leave you speechless.

It was a quiet day in Syracuse over the weekend, but all for a good reason. The NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) held their 2023 Workers Memorial Day Ceremony, honoring the workers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The NYS DOT and Thruway Authority invited state workers from across New York for the celebration. This year they created a special memorial for everyone who was killed while working alongside the Thruway.

New York State Thruway Authority Employee Memorial

Since 1960, the Thruway has lost 20 employees to distracted drivers. These were men and women who left home for work one day, never able to go back because of someone else's careless mistake. It makes your heart stop just thinking about it.

The Employee Memorial features the workers jacket and helmet placed on a pedestal. There's also a name tag attached, listing the workers name and the day of their accident. Beside the jackets was a sign that had the 20 workers names listed in order.

The NYS DOT is always reminding drivers to move over and slow down in construction zones. Someone might say that 20 doesn't seem like a lot for the past 60 years, but it is. The number should be 0.

We hope this new memorial will be yet another reminder for people to pay attention in construction zones. Not only that, but put your phone down when driving. You're not only putting your own life in danger, but everyone else on the road as well.

The memorial site will be located in front of the New York State Department of Labor office, on the Harriman State Office Campus in Albany.

