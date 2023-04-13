New York Is Home To This Record-Breaking Superstore

If you had to guess, where would you imagine the biggest Walmart is?

Believe it or not, the biggest Walmart location in the world is in Albany, New York! Surprisingly, many people who frequent the store or are local to the area don’t know this fun fact about the superstore.

Walking in for the first time, I was a bit confused; the entrance facing the highway actually brings you into the store on the second floor. The second floor is mainly organized into clothes, apparel, and electronics, while the first floor is primarily grocery and home items. In technical terms, the building includes nearly 260,000 square feet of shopping space, making it nearly 3 times as big as the average American Walmart! The size of the store also allows for a wider variety of items carried in the store than the average Walmart as well, which led to some amazing finds.

One of the most interesting things I noticed being someone who’s never been to a store quite like this was the escalators. As the floor is two stories, many people bring their shopping carts between the two floors; to do this, they have a shopping cart escalator. Customers put their carts on the escalator, and ride up or down between the floors next to it!

I know some of the things I pointed out above may seem funny or trivial to some people; after all, it’s a Walmart, and Albany area locals shop there for their everyday needs. However, being from rural Maryland, the concept of the superstore is somewhat new to me.

