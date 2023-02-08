Wait No More! New York DMV Introduces New On Demand Service

Wait no more! The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now has a new on-demand service.

The DMV is cutting the wait time for vehicle inspection stickers. They can now be printed on demand. The new stickers will have all the vehicle information directly on them, providing enhanced security.

The new inspection stickers will be printed on demand at inspection stations and will include vehicle-specific information.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.”

You may have noticed the stickers. The DMV has started printing ones already. The DMV says the transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Although, old inspection stickers may still be around until the end of 2024.

Credit - NYS DMB=V Credit - NYS DMB=V loading...

Colors Continue to Change

The color of the inspection stickers will continue to change based on the expiration year.

DMV is working with partners in law enforcement and local government to inform them about the new stickers so that they recognize them as legal and valid. Law enforcement will be able to confirm the validity of the certificate being displayed based on the information displayed on the sticker.

The change may come as good news for vehicle owners who don't have to wait for an inspection sticker. But it's costing inspection station owners more money. Matt Crossway of Crossway's Auto Repair says he had to shell out $2400 for new equipment last August, and he's yet to see the machine. "That doesn't include the internet hookup, paper, toner for the printer, etc. Meanwhile, the state-mandated maximum price for a typical inspection is still $21- same as it has been for 20 years."

For more information about the DMV or the new on-demand inspection stickers, visit dmv.ny.gov.

The wait is over for inspection stickers. Now if they could just do something about the long lines at the DMV.

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 picture-perfect country living moments to prove it.