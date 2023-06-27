Brave New York Forest Rangers Return from Battling Canadian Wildfires

Help us welcome home the brave heroes who helped battle the blazes up north.

Wildfire season is no joke, no matter what part of the world you're in. But when one country is suffering the most, it's amazing to see who comes in to help. And New Yorkers are usually the first.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is proud to welcome home seven hard-working Forest Rangers, who have spent the past two weeks containing the wildfires in Canada. Quebec was quick to help us fight our fires last year out west, so we were more than happy to repay the favor.

All throughout Canada, over 2,600 fires burned an estimated 13 million acres of ground. This has covered not only forests, but fields, roads and homes as well. This year, the first fire in Nova Scotia started in April. Since then, 212 wildfires have spanned over 62,272 acres.

This was a task too big for one country to handle alone. The NYS DEC sent seven of their Forest Rangers on June 8th up north, with a mission to help contain wildfires spreading in Quebec. As we know, this was all happening while New York State was under their own Air Quality Health Advisory, coming from the wildfires spreading across state borders.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

A BIG thank you goes out to our Forest Rangers for doing everything they could to help Quebec in their time of need. Not only to them, but thanks is deserved for the firefighters and emergency response workers helping in the efforts day-in and day-out in Canada.

Whenever you need help again, New York is just a border-hop away!

