'Tis the season. Bears are on the move in New York.

There's a minimum of 6,000 to 8,000 bears in the Empire State, according to the DEC.

Bears are starting to emerge from hibernation, and they're hungry. The curious animals will spend a great deal of time exploring for food. And they're smart. Bears learn from experience, so if they find food, they will be back.

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Where Are the Bears

Where do bears call home in New York state?

50-60% inhabit the Adirondack region

30-35% inhabit the Catskill region

10-15% inhabit the central-western region.

Bears are now well established in many other areas, including the Tug Hill, Hudson Valley, and across the Southern Tier.

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Tips to Avoid Bears

The DEC has tips on what to do if you encounter a bear.

Do:

Create noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away and leave the area.

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Don't:

Approach or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened, especially if it's a momma bear with cubs.

Run: The bear may chase.

Throw your backpack or food bag at a bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" people to get food.

Stand your ground: If you have bear spray, shoot it directly at the bear.

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To Avoid Bears Coming Onto Your Property:

Take down bird feeders in April. Bird feed is a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them.

Bird feed is a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them. Clean your grill . Turn the grill on high to burn residual odors.

. Turn the grill on high to burn residual odors. Lock up your trash . Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should always be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building, like a garage or shed.

. Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should always be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building, like a garage or shed. Do not feed pets outside . Even an empty dish can attract a bear.

. Even an empty dish can attract a bear. Do not have refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

If You're Camping:

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent.

keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent. Treat all toiletries as food items. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as actual food.

Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and wash basins clean when not in use.

Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.