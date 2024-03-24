New York Bear Hunters See Best Harvest Numbers in Over 3 Years

After several years of declining numbers, bear hunters finally got the season they wanted in New York State.

Every year the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) releases their Bear Harvest report from the past hunting season. 2023 finally saw an incline from the year before, of which DEC Commissioner Seggos still says is a part of New York State's "success story".

Black bear populations continue to expand into areas occupied historically. DEC encourages New Yorkers to learn the BearWise basics to help live more responsibly with bears and reduce the likelihood of human-bear conflicts in their backyards.

In the Northern Zone, hunters harvested an estimated 485 bears, which is up 17 from last year. The Southern Zone also to 871 harvested, bringing the New York State total to 1,356 bears.

BirdImages from Getty Images Signature BirdImages from Getty Images Signature loading...

Here's a full look at 2023's Estimated Bear Harvest Totals:

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

The Fun Numbers

550 Pounds - The heaviest dressed-weight bear reported in 2023. This was taken in the town of Windsor, Broome County.

25 - Age of the oldest bear harvested in 2022. This was taken in the town of West Union, Steuben County. Bear teeth are still being harvested for 2023, which is needed to determine the age.

1 - The number of bears harvested in Region 7A (Between Oswego and Mexico, NY). This is the first bear reported in this region since they first began tracking harvest information in 1970.

Credit - Jennifer Schrodt Credit - Jennifer Schrodt loading...

The DEC gets Black bear harvest data from two main sources: harvest reports from hunters and physical examination information, provided by DEC staff and taxidermists. These sources are then cross-references, allowing them to create the most accurate estimates possible.

